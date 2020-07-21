Belmont Capital LLC Buys 120 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.0% of Belmont Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.00. 12,544,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,743,600. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $171.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.22.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

