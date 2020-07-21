Belmont Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Belmont Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.2% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,432,761. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

