Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Receives $86.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet cut their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 6,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total value of $519,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $38,712,400.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,072,697 shares of company stock valued at $89,578,402 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $90.33. The stock had a trading volume of 99,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average of $78.59. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.