Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,719,864. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.