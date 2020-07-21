Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,719,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.63 and a 200 day moving average of $212.77. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.08.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

