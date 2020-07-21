Boothe Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 178,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,000. Bank of America makes up about 3.7% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $24.42. 57,783,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,921,720. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $211.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

