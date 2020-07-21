Boothe Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,000. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 3.4% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,094,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,543,000 after buying an additional 239,920 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,429,000 after acquiring an additional 102,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,674,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,550,000 after acquiring an additional 156,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,189,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,583,000 after buying an additional 237,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $526,722,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

EMR traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.84. 136,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average is $61.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

