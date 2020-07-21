Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $40.99 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,165 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 17.7% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $40,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after buying an additional 194,488 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,527,000 after buying an additional 98,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,855,000 after acquiring an additional 452,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,634,034,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded up $22.85 on Monday, hitting $455.27. 3,511,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $214.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.90. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

