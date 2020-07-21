Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after buying an additional 5,679,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.04. 1,806,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,617. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $159.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $36,827,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,593,158 shares in the company, valued at $18,028,416,458.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

