Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 1,708 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.26. The stock had a trading volume of 932,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.22 and its 200-day moving average is $143.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84.

