Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 5,923 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $40.76. 389,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,355,041. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59.

