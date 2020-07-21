Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,830 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $17,154,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,305,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,908,000 after buying an additional 228,263 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6,354.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,478,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after buying an additional 2,439,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 932,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after purchasing an additional 448,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after purchasing an additional 75,928 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,703. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average of $64.38.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

