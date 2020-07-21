Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $5.26 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,614,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,827,000 after purchasing an additional 190,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,683,000 after purchasing an additional 95,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,366,000 after purchasing an additional 246,979 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 472,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter.

VONG stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.46. 5,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,914. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $131.88 and a 52 week high of $212.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.448 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

