Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $65,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.58. 1,098,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,716,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

