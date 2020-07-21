Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $65,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.58. 1,098,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,716,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit