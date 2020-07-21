Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,323 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.71. The stock had a trading volume of 314,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,776. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21.

