Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.59. 29,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,594. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30.

