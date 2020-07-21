Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 2,195 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 36,583.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,527,000. Truefg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 543.3% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,050 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 55,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average of $86.41. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.