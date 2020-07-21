Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 597 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 228.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573,418. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

