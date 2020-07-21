Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 7,774 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

SCHV stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. 51,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,001. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

