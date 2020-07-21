Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,795,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,991,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,131,000 after purchasing an additional 170,787 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 681,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $50.48. 16,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,226. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50.

