Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 249 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.8% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,222,000 after acquiring an additional 38,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 880,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,961,000 after buying an additional 58,571 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.33. 438,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,351. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

