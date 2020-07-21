Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 2,587 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 5.5% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,227 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,192,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,586,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,545,000 after purchasing an additional 927,425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.81. The company had a trading volume of 70,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,517. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $206.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.66 and a 200 day moving average of $176.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

