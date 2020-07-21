Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 876 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 59,376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 238.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $2,064,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.42. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $103.24 and a 12 month high of $194.49.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

