Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,790,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,565,000 after buying an additional 473,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,932,000 after buying an additional 787,617 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,743,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,506,000 after purchasing an additional 402,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,538.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,086 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.82. 7,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,680. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

