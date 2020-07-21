Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.06. The stock had a trading volume of 391,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,667,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average is $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 49,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 7,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

