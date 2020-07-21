Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.80. 537,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,667,334. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

