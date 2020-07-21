Brokerages Set Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target at $2.84

Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.84.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDEV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel purchased 1,017,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $834,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Non-Eci Usrpi Aiv Riverstone purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,037,916 shares of company stock valued at $7,173,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,645 shares in the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $188,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 609.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,531,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 37.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 328,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 194.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61,756 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $0.91. 177,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,754,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $257.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 7.35. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.29 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 56.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

