Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,425 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.8% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,044,613,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $402,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,770 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,798,000. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,703. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average is $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

