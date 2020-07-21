Cairn Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

NYSE DNP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. 4,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,096. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.