Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 390 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,101,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,653,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in General Mills by 98.1% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 388,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 192,527 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 164,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,275. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.45. 101,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,432. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

