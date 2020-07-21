Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 4,620 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.32.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,907,914. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $202.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

