Cairn Investment Group Inc. Takes Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.56 on Tuesday, hitting $177.98. 1,144,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,719,864. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.63 and a 200 day moving average of $212.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

