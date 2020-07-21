Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 6.5% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.11. 2,695,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,006,606. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.23 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

