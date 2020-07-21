Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Takes $5.43 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 6.6% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,625,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,533,375. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.