Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Receives $147.76 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Jul 21st, 2020

Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.76.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.62. The company had a trading volume of 50,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,931. Chubb has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.76 and a 200 day moving average of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chubb will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Analyst Recommendations for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

