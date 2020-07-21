Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 2.4% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,613,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,892,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $198.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.32.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

