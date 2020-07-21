ColossusXT (COLX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $11,530.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000540 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,194,091,914 coins and its circulating supply is 12,153,050,087 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

