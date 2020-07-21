Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,276,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $774,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,064,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

COST traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $326.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $329.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

