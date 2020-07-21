Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 492,812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $144,847,000 after buying an additional 26,785 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 456,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,171,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,064,249. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,581. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.85 and a 200-day moving average of $305.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

