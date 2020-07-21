Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lowered by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 3.2% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,062,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,064,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $327.94. 1,465,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,581. The company has a market capitalization of $144.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $262.71 and a 12 month high of $329.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

