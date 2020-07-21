Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 920 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,613,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,892,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

