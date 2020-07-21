Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 703 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,754,179,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,522,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded up $7.90 on Monday, hitting $311.96. 5,278,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,604,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.35. The company has a market cap of $313.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 733,054 shares of company stock worth $220,158,576. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.07.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.