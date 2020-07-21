Country Club Trust Company n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 815,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,026,000 after buying an additional 88,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,836,000 after buying an additional 251,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.57. 7,232,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,533,377. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

