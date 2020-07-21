Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,232.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after buying an additional 74,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ traded up $7.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.78. The company had a trading volume of 40,470,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,864,555. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $269.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.