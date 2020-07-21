Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $10.14 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.5% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $684,508,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 154.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Target by 92.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,852,000 after buying an additional 2,052,193 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Target by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,726,000 after buying an additional 1,903,131 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Target by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,880 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,824,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,202. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.48.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.