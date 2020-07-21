Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $5.32 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,021,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,684,755 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

