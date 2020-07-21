Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.58. 61,054,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,059,523. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $204.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

