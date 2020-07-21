Country Club Trust Company n.a. Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,470 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,468,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664,119. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $58.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.34.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.