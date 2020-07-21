Country Club Trust Company n.a. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nike by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Nike by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,866,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,730. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.65. 5,819,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,406,703. The stock has a market cap of $148.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

