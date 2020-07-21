Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 124,687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 387,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,424,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.68.

NYSE UNH traded down $3.07 on Monday, hitting $303.46. 2,374,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,959,199. The company has a market capitalization of $287.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.09. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

